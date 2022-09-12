CIA police arrest smuggler

The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) has recovered a huge quantity of heroin besides arresting the suspected narcotics smuggler Abdul Rehman Qaimkhani from Hali road area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) has recovered a huge quantity of heroin besides arresting the suspected narcotics smuggler Abdul Rehman Qaimkhani from Hali road area.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the police recovered 5 kilograms of high quality heroin worth around Rs.

200 million from Qaimkhani.

He said the police were receiving both complaints and information about Qaimkhani's alleged involvement in the drug peddling.

The spokesman told that the suspect pretended to be a journalist on his social media accounts, later was booked under the Narcotics Act on the state's complaint at Hali Road police station.