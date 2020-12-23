UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Police Arrest Two Criminals, Recover Narcotics, Looted Items

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:16 PM

CIA police arrest two criminals, recover narcotics, looted items

The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two gangsters involved in bike lifting and drug peddling and recovered stolen motorbike, heroin as well as weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two gangsters involved in bike lifting and drug peddling and recovered stolen motorbike, heroin as well as weapons from their possession.

According to details, SP (investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special police team under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Imran Haider which nabbed two criminals involved in motorbike lifting and drug peddling.

Police recovered stolen motorbike, heroin and weapons from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Baber Khan and Waheed Khan.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to their involvement in incidents of motorbike lifting and drug peddling in various areas of city. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police CIA Baber Khan Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

4 minutes ago

PM says police have pivotal role in uplifting the ..

6 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

2 minutes ago

Trump threatens to veto COVID-19 relief bill

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

34 minutes ago

DEWA&#039;s smart services save time, conserves en ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.