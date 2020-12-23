CIA police arrest two criminals, recover narcotics, looted items

The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two gangsters involved in bike lifting and drug peddling and recovered stolen motorbike, heroin as well as weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two gangsters involved in bike lifting and drug peddling and recovered stolen motorbike, heroin as well as weapons from their possession.

According to details, SP (investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special police team under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Imran Haider which nabbed two criminals involved in motorbike lifting and drug peddling.

Police recovered stolen motorbike, heroin and weapons from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Baber Khan and Waheed Khan.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to their involvement in incidents of motorbike lifting and drug peddling in various areas of city. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.