CIA Police Arrest Two Drug-pushers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

CIA police arrest two drug-pushers

The CIA Police Iqbal Town have arrested two members of an inter-district drug-trafficking gang and recovered six kilograms of charas worth millions of rupees from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The CIA Police Iqbal Town have arrested two members of an inter-district drug-trafficking gang and recovered six kilograms of charas worth millions of rupees from them.

The SP CIA constituted a special police team, led by DSP CIA Iqbal Town, which conducted a raid and arrested the drug-pushers Asad Ali and Shahid Iqbal.

The accused used to smuggle narcotics from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to different districts of Punjab.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

