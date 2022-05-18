CIA police arrested 166 suspects of 50 gangs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :SSP Investigation Lahore Imran Kishore said that CIA police have arrested 166 suspects from 50 gangs, including 141 Category A advertisers, this year.

Talking to media persons at Investigation Headquarters here on Wednesday he said that the police have recovered more than Rs 134 million from the arrested accused of the gangs.

SSP investigation said that CIA police traced 3995 cases, challan of robbery, 2962 cases of robbery.

He said that they arrested 22 accused involved in murder, blind murder, robbery and murder , he added.

He said that the police have recovered 84 rifles, pistols, hundreds of bullets and from 81 suspects.

As many as 10 clutches, 225 bottles and 47 cans of liquor were recovered from drug dealers, 136 accused involved in vehicle snatching and theft were also arrested.

SP CIA Asim Iftikhar Kamboh, Divisional DSPs and other officers were also present.