CIA police arrested a robber; recovers stolen bikes, valuables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed a wanted member of a robbery gang and recovered four stolen bikes, 11 mobile phones, LCDs, stolen valuables and weapon from his possession.

The accuse, identified as Zeshan alias Shani resident of Mara Akoo Golra Sharif, was nabbed by a special team constituted on instruction Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed who had directed all the zonal offices to step up their efforts to curb the crime in their respective areas, said a press release here on Monday.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of houses burglaries, bike lifting in areas of Golra and Ramna police stations and its surrounding along with his other accomplices.

The further investigation was being carried out.

The team, led by CIA Deputy Superintendent Police Hakim Khan, comprised Assistant Sub Inspectors including Safder Hussain Gondal, Fayyaz Ahmed and others.

Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective zones.