CIA police arrests 28 gamblers, recovers stake money, valuables

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Central Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of Punjab Police claimed to have arrested 28 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 275,000 and dozens of mobile phones and motorcycles from their possession.

Working on a tip-off, CIA Police Inspector Zahoor Ahmed Chhena along with a police team raided a gambling den, located at D-Block and managed to arrest 28 gamblers. The raiding team recovered stake money Rs 275,000, dozens of motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession.

Case has been registered against the outlaws.