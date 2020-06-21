UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Police Arrests 4 Batteries Thieves

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:23 AM

CIA police arrests 4 batteries thieves

The CIA police have arrested four battery thieves and recovered 200 stolen batteries from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):The CIA police have arrested four battery thieves and recovered 200 stolen batteries from them.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that In-charge CIA City Division Shahid Alvi, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing four thieves, including the ring leader Umair Afzal and his accomplices Yameen Khalid, Jabir Lateef and Ghulam Abbas.

The police also recovered 200 batteries worth Rs 7.66 million and other items from them. The accused had stolen these batteries from the PTCL towers.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team for arresting battery thieves.

Related Topics

Police CIA From PTCL Million

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

2 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

2 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal appeals to celebrate birth anniversary of ..

28 minutes ago

Arsenal rocked by late Brighton winner, Watford re ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.