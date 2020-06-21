CIA police arrests 4 batteries thieves

The CIA police have arrested four battery thieves and recovered 200 stolen batteries from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ):The CIA police have arrested four battery thieves and recovered 200 stolen batteries from them.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that In-charge CIA City Division Shahid Alvi, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing four thieves, including the ring leader Umair Afzal and his accomplices Yameen Khalid, Jabir Lateef and Ghulam Abbas.

The police also recovered 200 batteries worth Rs 7.66 million and other items from them. The accused had stolen these batteries from the PTCL towers.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team for arresting battery thieves.