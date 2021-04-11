UrduPoint.com
CIA Police Arrests Car Snatcher; Recovers Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

CIA Police arrests car snatcher; recovers vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested a car snatcher and recovered a vehicle snatched from Police Station Shamas Colony area, mobile phone and cash, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following special directions of DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, he said that SSP (Investigation) Ata Ur Rehman constituted special police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Akram Ranjha and other police officials who worked hard and succeeded to arrest an accused of a vehicle snatcher's gang.

The accused is identified as Farhad Khan s/o Luqman Khan. Police team has also recovered a vehicle snatched from the area of PS Shamas Colony, mobile phone and cash.

Physical remand of the accused had been obtained and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP (Investigation) Ata Ur Rehman have appreciated the performance of the police team. DIG Operations further ordered to accelerate their efforts against criminal elements to save the lives and property of the citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

