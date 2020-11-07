UrduPoint.com
CIA police bust dacoit gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have busted five members of a dacoit gang and recovered mobile phone and weapon from their possession.

A police spokesman on Saturday said, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (Operations), Waqar Ud Din Syed have directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in the city and trace those involved in theft case.

Following their directions, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CIA Hakim Khan, including Sub-Inspector, Zafer Iqbal ASIs Safder, Sadeer along with other officials which successfully busted the gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point.

They were identified as Shahid alias Gujjar, Anar Gul, Qadeem Shah, Irfan and Zahid Khan.

Police team also recovered mobile phone, three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and others dacoity tools from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Islamabad. Separate cases have been registered in Sabzi Mandi police stations against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated the overall performance of cops.

