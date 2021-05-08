CIA police busts wanted member of a criminal gang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested a wanted member of a criminal gang and recovered cash, mobile phone and weapons from him, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA ,including ASI Haider Ali Shah and others that nabbed wanted member of a criminal gang, identified as Mohsin Iqbal s/o Muhammad Iqbal resident of Fazaia Rawalpindi.

A case has been registered against him at Koral police stations and further investigation underway.