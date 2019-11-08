CIA Police claims to catch an outlaw after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The CIA Police Hyderabad shot and injured a resident of Larkana district in an alleged encounter in Tandojam area here Friday in which a policeman also sustained injuries

The police spokesman claimed that they raided a place near Noor Shah graveyard on an information about presence of some outlaws.

However, he added that, the miscreants opened fire on the police and in the exchange of fire 40 year old Ikhtiar Hussain Jatoi sustained gunshots and fell injured.

The injured was earlier shifted to a government hospital in Tandojam and later to Liaquat University Hospital. The police manhandled the media which reached the hospital for the coverage.

The hospital sources confirmed that no policemen with gunshot injuries has been brought to the hospital.