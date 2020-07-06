CIA police foils attempt to smuggle narcotics, recovers cache of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Crime Investing Agency (CIA) of capital police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to down parts of the country and arrested two persons in possession of cache of drugs, a police spokesman said.

He said a CIA police team nabbed two drug pushers from Chungi No.

26 and Tarnol railway crossing during checking and recovered 5.095 kilogram hashish from them.

They have been identified as Imran and Isfahan alias Kaka and both confessed during preliminary investigation to smuggle this cache of drug from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad and various cities of Punjab.

Islamabad police high-ups have appreciated the performance of CIA Police team and announced cash rewards for them.