UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Police Foils Attempt To Smuggle Narcotics, Recovers Cache Of Drugs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

CIA police foils attempt to smuggle narcotics, recovers cache of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Crime Investing Agency (CIA) of capital police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to down parts of the country and arrested two persons in possession of cache of drugs, a police spokesman said.

He said a CIA police team nabbed two drug pushers from Chungi No.

26 and Tarnol railway crossing during checking and recovered 5.095 kilogram hashish from them.

They have been identified as Imran and Isfahan alias Kaka and both confessed during preliminary investigation to smuggle this cache of drug from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad and various cities of Punjab.

Islamabad police high-ups have appreciated the performance of CIA Police team and announced cash rewards for them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs CIA Isfahan Kaka From

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

24 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

51 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

54 minutes ago

DIG visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat

12 minutes ago

JI delegation condoles with Sikh community over tr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.