CIA police foils attempt to smuggle narcotics, recovers cache of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Crime Investing Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics and arrested two persons in possession of cache of drugs, a police spokesman said.

He said that a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Anam-Ullah nabbed two drug pushers during checking in the area of Khanna besides recovery of 8.

174 kilogram hashish from them while a car (LZM-0585) used to smuggle narcotics was also impounded. They have been identified as Shahzad Khan s/o Abdul Majeed Khan resident of Murree district Rawalpindi and Najeeb-Ullah s/o Sardar Khan resident of Shakrial area. Cases have been registered against them in Khanna police station and further investigation id underway.