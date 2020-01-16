UrduPoint.com
CIA Police Foils Drugs Smuggling Bid; Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has foiled a bid of drugs smuggling in the Federal capital and seized huge cache of drugs in its ongoing anti-drugs operation.

The special anti-drug team, constituted on the direction of Inspector General Islamabad Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, intercepted a vehicle No. AHZ-562 in Sector G-13 which tried to flee by hitting police van, said a press release received here.

When stopped again, the culprits opened fire on police officials and escaped from the scene. Two officials of police got injured during the operation.

Later, police team searched the vehicle and recovered 39 bottles of liquor,6.

225 kilogram hashish,1.550 kilogram heroin, 35 gram ice, two 30 bore pistols and one rifle along with ammunition.

The escaped culprits were later identified as Muhammad Wasim Alias Padri s/o Muhammad Hussain and Aziz-Ullah Alias Zuli and one unknown.

Cases had been registered against them and police teams had been constituted to arrest the culprits.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) had appreciated the bravery and efficient performance of CIA Police team and announced cash rewards for them. The IGP Islamabad had also ordered for providing treatment and care to the injured officials.

