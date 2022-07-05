CIA police foils terror bid in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :CIA police Gwadar on Tuesday thwarting the terror bid recovered huge cache of arms including rocket launchers and RPG.

SSP Gwadar Tariq Mastoi told APP that upon receiving a tip-off, a team of CIA police conducted an operation in the mountainous Grok area of Gwadar and recovered a large quantity of rocket launchers, RPGs and other weapons.

"The weapons were hidden in a mountainous area which could have been used in a possible terrorist operation," he maintained.

SSP Maston praised the performance of ASP Talha Wali, CIA in-charge Khalid Hussain Mengal and the entire team who participated in the operation.