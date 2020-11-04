UrduPoint.com
CIA Police Held 2 Bootleggers

Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

CIA police held 2 bootleggers

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Police arrested two bootleggers from the areas of Koral and Kohsar police stations and recovered160 wine bottles, 60 litre alcohol from them, a police spokesman Wednesday said

He said renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city, following the directions of IGP, Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all the heads of police stations to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, he said.

Following his directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal and ASI Zulfqar along with others.

The team conducted raids in areas of Koral and Kohsar police stations and arrested two bootleggers namely Muhammad Asif and Asif alias boota and recovered 160 wine bottles, 60 litres alcohol.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

