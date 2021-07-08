CIA police held two outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police Thursday arrested two outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered gold ornaments from his possession.

DIG (Operations), Afzaal Ahmad Kausar had directed all the police officers to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, a news release said.

Following the directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted police teams under the supervision of DSP CIA.

A team headed by ASI Zulfiqar along with others arrested a wanted member of house burglars gang, identified as Abdullah alias Ameer, resident of Akora Khatak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recovered snatched gold ornaments from him.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, another police team headed by ASI waseem Haider and others arrested accused Raja Aamir Shahzad involved in aerial firing.

The DIG took notice of the incident after a video went viral on social media.