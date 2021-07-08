UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Police Held Two Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

CIA police held two outlaws

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police Thursday arrested two outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered gold ornaments from his possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police Thursday arrested two outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered gold ornaments from his possession.

DIG (Operations), Afzaal Ahmad Kausar had directed all the police officers to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements, a news release said.

Following the directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted police teams under the supervision of DSP CIA.

A team headed by ASI Zulfiqar along with others arrested a wanted member of house burglars gang, identified as Abdullah alias Ameer, resident of Akora Khatak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recovered snatched gold ornaments from him.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, another police team headed by ASI waseem Haider and others arrested accused Raja Aamir Shahzad involved in aerial firing.

The DIG took notice of the incident after a video went viral on social media.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Social Media CIA Gold All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

55 minutes ago

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign protocol for six-month ..

4 minutes ago

Rise of Hindutva mindset, aggressive pursuit of ha ..

4 minutes ago

US Fines Medical Device Maker $39Mln Over Billing ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks fall amid worries over growth, Delta str ..

13 minutes ago

CDA chairman for improving water supply in Islamab ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.