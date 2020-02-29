CIA Police Islamabad busts fraudster gang for making fake currency

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a fraudster gang involved in making counterfeit currency and also recovered fake currency and instruments, a police spokesman on Saturday said

He said that, on special orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed, SP Investigation Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted special police teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan.

The police team consisted of ASI Mohsin Ali and others has succeeded to bust a fraudster gang. The culprits were identified as Muhammad Shafique s/o Muhammad Rafique r/o Khannad Dak, Islamabad, Muhammad Habib s/o Muhammad Siddique r/o chhapran, Mirpur AJK, Mazhar Iqbal s/o Ahmad Khan r/o Bhikhi, Mandi Bahauddin and Sabir Hussain s/o Asif Khan r/o Bikhari Kalan Chakwal.

The Police team also recovered counterfeit currency and instruments.

During preliminary investigation, the gang has revealed cheating many people in various areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Punjab and AJK. A case has been registered in Industrial Area police station and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad and DIG Operations appreciated this performance of CIA police. DIG Operations directed all zonal police officers to continue crackdown against those involved in criminal activities.