CIA police Larkana arrested 04 drug pushers, recovered 1,5 Kgs Ice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) CIA police Larkana have arrested 4 drug dealers and seized more than one and a half kilograms of ice while conducting operations in various areas of Larkana city, on Saturday.

In this context, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that the CIA Police has arrested two drug dealers with more than one kilogram of ice by conducting an operation in the area of the market police station's near sar Katiyo pir.

The drug dealers have been identified as Sahib Khan s/o Muhammad Nawaz Korkani and Varand Khan alias Abdul Nabi s/o Muhammad Panaha Korkani.

He said that in another operation, the CIA police foiled the attempt to supply narcotics in the Phall Road area of Ali Goharabad police station Larkana city, and 260 grams of ice was given to the female accused Saeeda Bibi wife of Habibullah Lolai, and her son Saddam Hussain, s/o Habibullah Lolai. Police also arrested her with 210 grams of ice.

The SSP further said that this is the second major operation against ice dealers in the history of Larkana. Earlier this month, the police had arrested two drug dealers with half a kilo of ice. The questioning of their accomplices is going on.

