UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Police Of Islamabad Busts Robbers' Gang, Recovers Rs. 2.9 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:19 PM

CIA Police of Islamabad busts robbers' gang, recovers Rs. 2.9 million

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of robbers comprising three members and recovered looted cash worth Rs. 2.9 millions and a motorbike from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of robbers comprising three members and recovered looted cash worth Rs. 2.9 millions and a motorbike from their possession.

A police spokesman said, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police CIA, Hakim Khan including Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram Ranjha and others.

The team busted gang of robbers and involved in numerous robberies from Tarnol.

The accused have been identified as Rizwan s/o Muhammad Farooq r/o Rawalpindi, Yaseen Khan s/o Kabul Khan r/o Westridge Rawalpindi and Asif Jilani s/o Ghulam Qadir r/o Gulzar-e- Quaid Rawalpindi.

Police team also recovered looted cash worth Rs. 2.9 millions and a motorbike from them. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in robberies in areas of Tarnol and its surroundings while further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated overall performance of police and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Kabul Islamabad Police CIA Rawalpindi Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

Two killed in Burundi grenade blast ahead of elect ..

1 minute ago

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awards cash prizes of Rs on ..

1 minute ago

Criminal wanted in dozen cases arrested in Hyderab ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Energy Ministry Confirms Plans to Launc ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcome ..

7 minutes ago

Taliban Group Releases 17 Afghan Soldiers in Count ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.