UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIA Police Recover Rs 42.7 Mln From Gangsters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:40 PM

CIA police recover Rs 42.7 mln from gangsters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore CIA Police claimed to have arrested dozens accused involved in different cases including murder, blind murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes.

The police also recovered Rs 42.

7 million in cash, 88 mobile phones , 44 pistols and hundreds bullets from the possession of arrested accused of different gangs.

DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal Khan disclosed this while talking to media at his office here on Wednesday. SSP Investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarany, SSP CIA Tauseef Haider and other police officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Mobile CIA Media From Million

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

1 hour ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

2 hours ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

2 hours ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.