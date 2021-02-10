CIA police recover Rs 42.7 mln from gangsters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore CIA Police claimed to have arrested dozens accused involved in different cases including murder, blind murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes.

The police also recovered Rs 42.

7 million in cash, 88 mobile phones , 44 pistols and hundreds bullets from the possession of arrested accused of different gangs.

DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal Khan disclosed this while talking to media at his office here on Wednesday. SSP Investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarany, SSP CIA Tauseef Haider and other police officers were present on the occasion.