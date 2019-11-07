CIA Police Seize Material Used In Mainpuri
Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:31 PM
The CIA police, Thursday, conducted a raid at a factory in Makrani mohalla and seized a large quantity of material used in manufacturing of mainpuri ( a tobacco based contraband item).
According to CIA police the raid was conducted on a tip off in which huge quantity of material stored for preparation of mainpuri was seized.
Value of seized material in market was estimated Rs.2 million.
The owners of the factory- four in number- however managed to escape from the site, said the police adding that hunt for arrest of culprits has been mounted.