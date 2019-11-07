CIA Police seize material used in mainpuri

The CIA police, Thursday, conducted a raid at a factory in Makrani mohalla and seized a large quantity of material used in manufacturing of mainpuri ( a tobacco based contraband item).

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The CIA police , Thursday, conducted a raid at a factory in Makrani mohalla and seized a large quantity of material used in manufacturing of mainpuri ( a tobacco based contraband item).

According to CIA police the raid was conducted on a tip off in which huge quantity of material stored for preparation of mainpuri was seized.

Value of seized material in market was estimated Rs.2 million.

The owners of the factory- four in number- however managed to escape from the site, said the police adding that hunt for arrest of culprits has been mounted.