CIA Police Smashes 27 Gangs

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:24 PM

CIA police have smashed 27 gangs and arrested their 62 members during the current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) CIA police have smashed 27 gangs and arrested their 62 members during the current year.

Police recovered looted property worth about Rs 35 millions including 3 cars, 154 motorcycles, 5 rickshaws and 12 cattle and illicit weapons.

According to police here Tuesday, they also seized 57kg hashish and 9kg heroin. At least 14 proclaimed offenders, 146 record holder accused were also arrested. The CIA police also arrested the accused involved in killing a man and injuring his son during robbery. The teams also traced out the accused within hours in a case of abduction cum ransom.

