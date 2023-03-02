CIA recover stolen bike, mobile phone

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency police, acting on a tip off recovered a snatched motorcycle and a mobile phone stolen from the precincts of P.S Market.

According to a spokesman, the CIA police handed over the recovered motorcycle and mobile phone to their original owners after checking all the details.

The citizens thanked SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh and the in-charge CIA Hyderabad and other police officials for recovering their motorbike and mobile phone.