Open Menu

CIA Team Escapes Firing By Car Lifter Gang In Wah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM

CIA team escapes firing by car lifter gang in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A team of anti-car lifting cells (ACLC) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) escaped firing by a gang of car lifters in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Friday.

According to police sources, Inspector Yasir Mehmood, while lodging the first investigation report (FIR) against the car lifter gang, said that some cops of the ACLC spotted the ring leader of Ilyas, who run a car lift gang in the area near Shareef Hospital on GT Road, and started chasing them.

He further added that the gang attempted to lift a car parked outside a house in Lalarukh, when they tried to intercept them, the members of the car lifter gang opened indiscriminate firing at the police party but the police team narrowly escaped unhurt.

Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the car lifter gang and started further investigation.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station CIA Road Car Saddar FIR ACLC

Recent Stories

Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

30 minutes ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

37 minutes ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

37 minutes ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

37 minutes ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

37 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

49 minutes ago
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

47 minutes ago
 French left vows 'total break' with Macron policie ..

French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to c ..

Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day

47 minutes ago
 Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

57 minutes ago
 Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under sh ..

Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

57 minutes ago
 FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutam ..

FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan