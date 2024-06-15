CIA team escapes firing by car lifter gang in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A team of anti-car lifting cells (ACLC) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) escaped firing by a gang of car lifters in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Friday.

According to police sources, Inspector Yasir Mehmood, while lodging the first investigation report (FIR) against the car lifter gang, said that some cops of the ACLC spotted the ring leader of Ilyas, who run a car lift gang in the area near Shareef Hospital on GT Road, and started chasing them.

He further added that the gang attempted to lift a car parked outside a house in Lalarukh, when they tried to intercept them, the members of the car lifter gang opened indiscriminate firing at the police party but the police team narrowly escaped unhurt.

Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the car lifter gang and started further investigation.

