CIBEA Award Scholarships To CAS Energy's Students

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 06:39 PM

The Center for Industrial and Building Energy Audit (CIBEA), a spinoff company at the Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (CAS-E), University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar awarded two merit-based scholarships to the engineering students

Director CIBEA Prof Dr M A Irfan gave away the scholarship cheque to the student Abdullah while Director Media of UET Peshawar Dr. Shamaila Farooq gave the scholarship cheque to Savera Riaz respectively, of worth Rs 30,000 each for the semester at a ceremony held at CAS-E UET Peshawar here on Wednesday.

Prof Dr M. A. Irfan said, energy engineers work with some of today's most exciting technologies, developing solutions to problems that affect our lives and lifestyles.

"Our undergraduate engineering scholarships aim to accomplish this goal by motivating highly talented and deserving energy students who will be able to develop new green technologies, and contribute towards taking Pakistan out of the energy crisis," he added.

He further said, Pakistan's energy sector has become a major drain on the national economy which is a main barrier in our economic growth. Keeping the demand of female energy engineers in the field of renewable energy, CIBEA has particularly focused on awarding the scholarships to women because the renewable sector is still relatively new in Pakistan and this is right time they will get their due place.

Director CAS Energy UET Dr. Adnan Daud said, CIBEA is the success story as it is the first time in UET's history that a spin-off company has awarded the scholarships to the undergraduate students of UET. Dr. Khurshid said, key to self-sustainability of CIBEA is day and night efforts of CIBEA team under the capable leadership of Prof Dr M A Irfan.

