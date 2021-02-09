CIC for establishment of KPIC Divisional office in Kohat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Sajid Khan Jadoon Tuesday met with Kohat Commissioner Syed abdul jabar shah here and discussed with him establishment of KPIC divisional office cum appellate court in Kohat division

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Sajid Khan Jadoon Tuesday met with Kohat Commissioner Syed abdul jabar shah here and discussed with him establishment of KPIC divisional office cum appellate court in Kohat division.

The CIC informed that arrangements for setting up such forums in Abbottabad and Swat have been finalized.

He also underlined the importance of the appellate arrangements at the divisional and district level and requested the Kohat commissioner to provide space for the staff and visiting bench of the commission.

He said the forum would not only lessen the burden on the working of the commission, but would also save the complainants of extra fatigue, besides saving their precious time and resources.

Later, the CIC along-with his team met with the authorities in the division including the Deputy Commissioners and discussed with them establishment of KP Information Commission in Kohat Division.