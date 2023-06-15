UrduPoint.com

CIC KPIC Takes Serious Notice Of Non-compliance In Hearing Of Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

CIC KPIC takes serious notice of non-compliance in hearing of complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) KP Information Commission (KPIC), Mrs. Farah Hamid Khan took serious notice of non-compliance, in a personal hearing of complaint no 9594 of Shaheer Durrani, resident of District Peshawar here in the Commission office.

The complainant namely Mr. Durrani filed a complaint under Section 23 (1) of the RTI Act 2013 to the Commission against the University of Engineering & Technology Mardan (UETM) wherein he had sought information regarding the appointment details of the Additional Registrar from the PIO/ Deputy Registrar Establishment Mr.Ishaq Khanand Mr. Kamran, Law Officer UET Mardan.

CIC directed the PIO/Registrar UET Mardan to proactively disclose all the 12 categories of information of the University as mandated in Section 5 of the KP RTI Act 2013 on the official website of the University which will not only help in merit-based appointments but also enhance public trust in the government institutions.

While adjudicating another complaint no 9975 of Dr. Khalid Khan, who had filed a complaint with the Commission against KP Information Technology board requesting for the provision of attested copies of the amended KP IT Act, amended Service Rules, details of foreign and domestic visits of the employees of the KP IT Board etc.

The CIC took serious notice of non-compliance of Section 5 of the KP RTI Act i.e. Pro-Active Disclosure of Information and directed the PIO/ Deputy Director Finance KP IT Board , Mr. Yasir Shafique to provide the relevant documents to the complainant with in the stipulated time so as to meet the objective of transparency in the province.

The Commission is strongly committed to enabling the citizens to have access to information of public importance and helping in building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

