CID Islamia Uni, HFI to jointly research in Cholistani flora, fauna

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Researchers of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur visited the Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Conservation Breeding Center (CBC) at Lal Sohanra, some 30 kilometers from here today.

Houbara Foundation International (HFI) has established a Conservation Breeding Center at Lal Suhanra National Park, Bahawalpur to conserve the Biodiversity of Cholistan desert. As per the vision of Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Athar Maboob, there is a dire need to work jointly in public-private partnerships to alleviate the sufferings of poor inhabitants of Cholistan desert.

The Director CIDS, Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum and HFI Representative, Maj. (R) Tahir Majeed discussed various research aspects that could help to achieve the goal to conserve the fauna and flora of Cholistan desert.

It was planned to initiate a number of useful projects pertaining to the exploration and utilization of the desert's inherent genetic resources as no credible benchmark of this type was already available. It was also emphasized to encourage collaborative research with other related departments of IUB to initiate comprehensive research on Cholistani flora and fauna.