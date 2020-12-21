UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIDS IUB, AZRI PARC Jointly Research On Screening Of Germplasm Of Isabgol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

CIDS IUB, AZRI PARC jointly research on screening of germplasm of Isabgol

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The joint research activity of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) PARC Bahawalpur was held at experiment area of CIDS.

A team of AZRI has started joint research on the screening of Germplasm of Isabgol in the experimental area of Cholsitan Institute of Desert Studies. Director CIDS Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum and Director AZRI Malik Muhammad Yousaf emphasized on further research collaboration for the betterment of researchers and farmer of this region.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur IUB Cholistan

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

9 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

12 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

15 minutes ago

Elections for the next two years of Arts Council o ..

17 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador calls on COAS General Qamar Jav ..

21 minutes ago

UAE corporates team up with tech startups as 4th c ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.