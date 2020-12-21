CIDS IUB, AZRI PARC jointly research on screening of germplasm of Isabgol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The joint research activity of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies (CIDS), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) PARC Bahawalpur was held at experiment area of CIDS.

A team of AZRI has started joint research on the screening of Germplasm of Isabgol in the experimental area of Cholsitan Institute of Desert Studies. Director CIDS Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum and Director AZRI Malik Muhammad Yousaf emphasized on further research collaboration for the betterment of researchers and farmer of this region.