CIEC delegation visits Sindh Agriculture University

(@FahadShabbir)

A high-level delegation from Sindh HEC Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC), led by Chairman Dr. Noushad Ahmed Shaikh, visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and met with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A high-level delegation from Sindh HEC Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC), led by Chairman Dr. Noushad Ahmed Shaikh, visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and met with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari.

The delegation included prominent academic leaders Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi, Dr. Ikram ud din Ujjan, Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Dr. Tauha Hussain, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, Ehsanullah Laghari, Additional Secretary Colleges, Dr. Munir Ahmed Mirjat, Director HEC Islamabad, Dr. Shehla Memon, Director CIEC along with other esteemed members.

According to a SAU spokesperson, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari provided an in-depth briefing to the CIEC delegation, highlighting the university's recent advancements in academic and research domains.

Dr. Mari also detailed the significant expansion of various research projects and the establishment of robust international linkages, with universities of USA, China, Korea, Malaysia and others.

The CIEC delegation commended the impressive developments at SAU, appreciating Dr. Mari's efforts. They underscored the pivotal role of agriculture in the country's economy, noting that the university's contributions were critical for sectoral growth. The delegation said that agriculture not only offers vast employment opportunities for the youth but also enables entrepreneurial ventures.

Later, VC Fateh Mari presented cultural gifts and university shields to the CIEC members. The event was attended by Deans Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director of Finance Anil Kumar, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano and other directors.