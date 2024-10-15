Open Menu

CIEC Experts Visits SALU

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Experts from the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC), Sindh Higher education Commission (SHEC) on Tuesday visited the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur.

Among other CIEC members were the Director Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee, Karachi, Ms Shahila Memon and Subject experts from various universities, Professor Dr. Bashir Ahmed Memon, Professor Dr. Jamil-Ur-Rehman Memon, professor Dr. Riffat Sultana, Professor Dr. Bashir Ahmed Rind, Professor Dr. Noor-Ul-Ain Soomro, Professor Dr. Sarfraz Tunio, Associate Professor Dr. Imran Ali Sandano, Dr. Ameer Ali Buriro, and Dr. Kamal Soomro.

The CIEC members received a warm welcome from the SALU Academicians including the Deans of the faculties.

During the visit, members of the experts had constructive discussions with the Deans of the faculties, respective chairpersons and Program Directors who provided a comprehensive briefing on the strides and achievements made by the SALU Khairpur over the past years.

The Deans and Director QEC also briefed experts from CIEC about research work, commercial services, state-art-of-laboratories, and academic programs offered by SALU.

They also visited various departments and sections of the university and attended briefings given to them by heads of different departments.

The purpose of CIEC was to meticulously evaluate the institution's academic curriculum, teaching methodologies, research initiatives, campus facilities, and student support services.

