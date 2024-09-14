CIFTIS Forum Advances TCM To Build A Healthier Global Community
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The World Trade Point Federation (WTPF) President, Bruno Masier highlighted the crucial role of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in global healthcare systems at the 7th Belt and Road Forum, held in Beijing.
He said, "Traditional Chinese medicine has long played a vital role in healthcare, especially in China. Today’s forum is not only about exploring the development of TCM, but also about understanding how traditional medicine can contribute to the advancement of healthcare systems as a whole. We hope to see more growth in traditional medicine globally, fostering greater development in the medical field.”
Co-hosted by WTPF and the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS), the forum as part of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2024 focused on promoting TCM and global health collaboration, China Economic Net reported.
During the forum, several major developments were announced to enhance the global integration of TCM.
These included the establishment of the Expert Committee of the Belt and Road Forum for Traditional Chinese Medicine Development, in a bid to support the high-quality incorporation of TCM into the Belt and Road Initiative.
Additionally, the Belt and Road Traditional Chinese Medicine Global Tour was launched, involving renowned TCM experts and companies who will collaborate with regions in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa.
The forum also witnessed the signing of several international cooperation agreements on expanding TCM’s global reach.
Recent Stories
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ring leader of organ traffickers held2 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner RTO assures of measures to resolve businessmen problems2 minutes ago
-
NGO donates 100 wheelchairs, stretchers to LGH2 minutes ago
-
Preparations in full swing in Multan to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews city’s cleanliness condition2 minutes ago
-
Minister orders keeping roads dust-free to prevent smog12 minutes ago
-
Experts call for awareness of HPV vaccine among women12 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak16 minutes ago
-
Man acquitted in sisters killing case22 minutes ago
-
Newly elected PPP member takes oath22 minutes ago
-
World First Aid Day marked in Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
10,000 saplings planted in Sargodha to turn it green32 minutes ago