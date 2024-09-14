CIFTIS forum advances TCM to build a healthier global community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The World Trade Point Federation (WTPF) President, Bruno Masier highlighted the crucial role of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in global healthcare systems at the 7th Belt and Road Forum, held in Beijing.

He said, "Traditional Chinese medicine has long played a vital role in healthcare, especially in China. Today’s forum is not only about exploring the development of TCM, but also about understanding how traditional medicine can contribute to the advancement of healthcare systems as a whole. We hope to see more growth in traditional medicine globally, fostering greater development in the medical field.”

Co-hosted by WTPF and the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS), the forum as part of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2024 focused on promoting TCM and global health collaboration, China Economic Net reported.

During the forum, several major developments were announced to enhance the global integration of TCM.

These included the establishment of the Expert Committee of the Belt and Road Forum for Traditional Chinese Medicine Development, in a bid to support the high-quality incorporation of TCM into the Belt and Road Initiative.

Additionally, the Belt and Road Traditional Chinese Medicine Global Tour was launched, involving renowned TCM experts and companies who will collaborate with regions in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

The forum also witnessed the signing of several international cooperation agreements on expanding TCM’s global reach.