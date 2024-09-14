Open Menu

CIFTIS Forum Advances TCM To Build A Healthier Global Community

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

CIFTIS forum advances TCM to build a healthier global community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The World Trade Point Federation (WTPF) President, Bruno Masier highlighted the crucial role of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in global healthcare systems at the 7th Belt and Road Forum, held in Beijing.

He said, "Traditional Chinese medicine has long played a vital role in healthcare, especially in China. Today’s forum is not only about exploring the development of TCM, but also about understanding how traditional medicine can contribute to the advancement of healthcare systems as a whole. We hope to see more growth in traditional medicine globally, fostering greater development in the medical field.”

Co-hosted by WTPF and the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS), the forum as part of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2024 focused on promoting TCM and global health collaboration, China Economic Net reported.

During the forum, several major developments were announced to enhance the global integration of TCM.

These included the establishment of the Expert Committee of the Belt and Road Forum for Traditional Chinese Medicine Development, in a bid to support the high-quality incorporation of TCM into the Belt and Road Initiative.

Additionally, the Belt and Road Traditional Chinese Medicine Global Tour was launched, involving renowned TCM experts and companies who will collaborate with regions in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

The forum also witnessed the signing of several international cooperation agreements on expanding TCM’s global reach.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe China Road Beijing Asia

Recent Stories

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

7 minutes ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

16 minutes ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

4 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

4 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

8 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

17 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

18 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

22 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan