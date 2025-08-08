Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around schools

Smoking is completely banned in offices and educational institutions, as well as at public places, and a ban has been imposed on sale of cigarettes in 50-metre area around educational institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Smoking is completely banned in offices and educational institutions, as well as at public places, and a ban has been imposed on sale of cigarettes in 50-metre area around educational institutions.

This was stated by a delegation of Tobacco Control Cell (TCC) that met Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan, here Friday.

The commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making the region smoke-free through comprehensive anti-tobacco measures during discussion with TCC officials after they provided a thorough briefing on current initiatives and the public health dangers associated with smoking.

The meeting focused on the implementation of restrictions on cigarette purchases, particularly by minors, and the enforcement of existing anti-smoking laws across public spaces. The commissioner emphasized the importance of a coordinated policy to protect the younger generation from the harmful effects of tobacco use. “Smoking is a leading cause of cancer and life-threatening diseases. A well-integrated strategy can help shield our youth from falling into this dangerous habit,” said commissioner Khan.

According to the delegates, no-smoking boards have already been installed at various public parks and government offices throughout the division as part of an awareness campaign. They also reiterated that smoking in public places and offices is a punishable offense under national law.

The TCC officials said that tobacco use causes over 160,000 deaths annually in Pakistan, approximately 438 every day.

Globally, 5 million deaths occur each year from smoking, while 800,000 deaths are attributed to second-hand smoke exposure.

Officials stressed that educational institutions are entirely tobacco-free zones, with a complete ban on both smoking and the sale of tobacco products within 50 meters of any school. Similarly, smoking in school vans and buses is strictly prohibited. Selling cigarettes to individuals under the age of 18 is also a criminal offense.

“There is an absolute ban on tobacco advertisements in the media,” the TCC representatives noted, urging continued media collaboration to reduce the influence of tobacco marketing on youth.

Commissioner called on all stakeholders, including law enforcement, educational institutions, media, and civil society, to play an active role in ensuring the success of these efforts. “We must create a culture where smoking is socially unacceptable, particularly in spaces meant for learning and public service,” he added.

The delegation concluded by reminding citizens that violations of tobacco control laws can result in heavy fines or imprisonment, encouraging public vigilance and cooperation in reporting breaches.

Multan’s anti-tobacco drive reflects a growing national movement to curb smoking and its devastating impact on public health, aiming to foster a healthier, more aware society for generations to come.