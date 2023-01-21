UrduPoint.com

Cigarettes, Other Goods Worth Rs 10 Mln Recovered

The staff of Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Multan has recovered foreign origin (FO) smuggled cigarettes and other foods worth Rs 10 million from a shop used as a dump point at Taghalq Town Near Vehari Chowk

Official sources in Customs said on Saturday that cigarettes of various brands, including Milano, Platinum, Pine, business Royal, and Elegance have been recovered.

The total quantity of the cigarettes is 116 cartons (5800 outers, with 1.

16 million sticks/cigarettes), the sources said and added that 40 outers (10x50g) of Platinum Seven and Pan Rasna flavours of UAE origin and 850 pouches of Velo of European origin were also retrieved.

The sources informed that Ratna Zafrani Pan Masala with a total of 144,000 sachet (36 bagsx50x80) have also been confiscated from the shop.

Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) price of goods are approximately 10 million, the sources concluded.

