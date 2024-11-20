CII calls for balanced approach to social media regulation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday stated that merely imposing restrictions on modern media platforms is insufficient to address issues and urged the government to promote the positive use of social media and modern gadgets or provide suitable alternatives.

In a 10-point consensus declaration issued after a meeting on the use of social media, the CII notes that VPN apps are commonly used for various purposes while accessing the internet. It clarifies that no VPN, software, or app is inherently illegal or un-Islamic; rather, the Sharia ruling depends on how they are used—whether correctly or incorrectly.

“Any acquisition or dissemination of content that is offensive, insulting, disruptive, anarchic, or against national security will undoubtedly be deemed unlawful under Sharia. In such cases, the government has the authority to take action to prevent this unlawful use,”

The CII stated that if a VPN is used for legitimate purposes, such as communication, education, or commercial activities, it is permissible. In such cases, government regulations should be followed, as the government has begun registering VPNs. Therefore, using registered VPNs should be prioritized, and the use of unregistered VPNs should be avoided whenever possible.

Citing Article 19 of the Constitution, the CII stated that every citizen is granted the right to freedom of speech, expression, the press, and access to information, as long as it is in accordance with the dignity of islam, national integrity, public order, civilization, and relevant legal restrictions.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) emphasized the undeniable significance of social media and modern technologies, highlighting the need for their positive use. It called for administrative measures to prevent the misuse of these technologies.

The CII believes that social media is a powerful tool for self-expression, providing unique opportunities for both positive and negative uses. Muslims must use it responsibly, ensuring their online presence aligns with Islamic teachings.

The CII emphasizes the need to harness social media’s potential for the betterment of society, in line with Islamic values and principles, by promoting trade, strengthening the nation, and encouraging other positive uses.

The CII emphasizes responsible social media usage, adhering to Islamic principles and respecting national laws.

The CII believes that social media should not be used to promote insults, falsehoods, fraud, deceit, immorality, unrest, sectarianism, extremism, or any other illegal or un-Islamic activities.

The CII declares that it is the responsibility of an Islamic government to support its citizens in achieving legitimate objectives and to take measures to prevent the misuse of social media for illicit purposes. All government agencies involved with media and social media should actively monitor and regulate all platforms and apps used for these purposes.

The council has decided to carry out further research on this topic from a Sharia perspective, in consultation with experts.