UrduPoint.com

CII Calls Two-day Special Meeting On 'transgender Community Issues'

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 09:35 PM

CII calls two-day special meeting on 'transgender community issues'

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has called a two-day special meeting to discuss the issues of the transgender community which is scheduled to be held on March 14 to 15 with Dr Qibla Ayaz in the chair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has called a two-day special meeting to discuss the issues of the transgender community which is scheduled to be held on March 14 to 15 with Dr Qibla Ayaz in the chair.

Sharing key points of this special meeting with APP on Monday, CII Research Officer Dr Ashfaq Ahmed informed that apart from the council members, representatives of the transgender community, doctors, legal and social experts, civil organizations, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Ministry of Human Rights would also participate in the meeting in a bid to review all aspects of the issues pertaining to the transgender community.

He said recommendations would be made regarding Transgender Act 2018, Amendment Bills and Transgender Protection Rules 2020, medical issues, administrative difficulties and social issues related to sterility and transgender in the meeting.

He said the meeting would be comprised of the CII members - Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Sahibzada Muhammad Hasan Haseebur Rahman, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Hamidul Haqqani, Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Allama Muhammad Raghib.

He said Hussain Naimi, Sahibzada Junaid Amin, Malakullah Bakhsh Kaliar, Justice (Rtd) Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry, Justice (Rtd) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Muhammad Jalaluddin Advocate, Pir Khalid Sultanul Qadri, Allama Dr Abdul Ghafur Rashid, Farida Rahim Sahiba, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, Sahibzada Dr Abul Hasan Muhammad Shah Al-Azhari would also be part of this consultative meeting.

Dr Ashfaq further informed that in the first session of meeting (March 14) experts of the subject would also participate. Among them, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad, Dr Ansar Javed, Chairman of Birth Defect Foundation, Lahore, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed, Chairman of Law and Shariah Department, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad, Abdul Rehman, Advocate Rawalpindi, Nadeem Kakash, Social Worker for Transgender Rights, Islamabad, Rima Sharif, Focal Person for Transgender Rights, Ministry of Human Rights, Islamabad, Dr Muhammad Tayyib Nadeem, Associate Professor, FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad, Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager of Blue Veins Organisation, Peshawar, Saad Rasool, Editor-in-Chief, Peshawar Post, Dera Ismail Khan and Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Law and Justice and Representatives of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Islamabad, Federal Shariat Court and NADRA would also participate in the meeting, he maintained.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Rashid Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Abul Hasan March 2018 2020 Post Mufti All From CII Court

Recent Stories

Khairpur Literature Festival concludes

Khairpur Literature Festival concludes

9 minutes ago
 UK Cancels Thousands of Hospital Appointments Due ..

UK Cancels Thousands of Hospital Appointments Due to Junior Doctors' Strike - Re ..

9 minutes ago
 DC inspects performance of anti-polio teams

DC inspects performance of anti-polio teams

9 minutes ago
 DIHAD awards Sheikha Fatima ‘Best International ..

DIHAD awards Sheikha Fatima ‘Best International Personality for Humanitarian R ..

23 minutes ago
 Top Saudi Diplomat Says Differences With Iran Pers ..

Top Saudi Diplomat Says Differences With Iran Persist Despite Detente

9 minutes ago
 Africa's Olympic Committees Support Return of Russ ..

Africa's Olympic Committees Support Return of Russian Athletes to Competitions

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.