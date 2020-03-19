UrduPoint.com
CII Chairman Advises Feeble, Elderly To Avoid Praying In Mosques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

CII chairman advises feeble, elderly to avoid praying in mosques

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz has advised feeble and aged persons to avoid going to mosque in their respective areas and prefer offering prayers at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz has advised feeble and aged persons to avoid going to mosque in their respective areas and prefer offering prayers at home.

In a video message, he urged people taking precautionary measures to avoid deadly coronavirus infection.

The persons suffering from cough or flu should stay at home. urdu sermon of Friday prayers should be abolished and Arabic sermon should be shortened besides offering Sunnah at home.

