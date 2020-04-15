CII chairman advises worshippers to offer Taraweeh at home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday advised the people to offer Taraweeh prayers at home during the holy month of Ramazan to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Religious decrees had already been issued by leading Ulema of all schools of thought that the obligatory Friday prayers should not be offered at mosques amid the coronavirus while the Taraweeh prayers were not obligatory, which could be offered at home, he said while talking to APP.

He quoted the saying (Hadith) of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him): "He, who eats onion, garlic and leek, should not approach our mosque for the angels are harmed by the same things as the children of Adam." Dr Qibla Ayaz elaborated that when a person eating onion, garlic or leek was prohibited by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) from offering prayers at a mosque, as he might harm his fellow worshippers, then how the one infected with coronavirus or in the danger of contracting the virus could worship at the mosque.

Offering prayers at home in the current circumstances had become all the most important as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of pandemic, he said, adding it would not be a sin as the unanimous decrees issued by the Ulema of all schools of thought maintained that the worshippers were handicapped to go to the mosques for not causing to spread the contagion.

He said the CII meeting on April 2 had unanimously declared that only mosque staff should offer joint prayers and those also by taking precautionary measures.

He rejected the arguments of some Ulema justifying joint prayers at mosques on the pretext of shopping activities being carried out at departmental stores. Such arguments did not carry weight as protecting human life was more important, he added.

The CII chief said the Ulema and prayer leaders should first pledge that social distancing would be maintained at their mosques, besides other precautionary measures, before offering joint prayers there. The mosques were not being targeted as all the educational institutions across the country had been closed, he added.

He said erection of disinfectant walkthrough gates did not guarantee to save one from being infected from the coronavirus. It might be one of the precautionary measures to check the chances of the spread of the contagion, he added.

Responding to a question, he said a patient, who died due to the coronavirus, should be buried as per Islamic traditions.

To another question, he said scientific investigations did not prove that eating prohibited species of animals was the main cause of corona.