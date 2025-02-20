CII Chairman Announces Sadqa-e-Fitr, Fidya Rates For Current Year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday announced the prescribed rates for Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya for the current year.
According to the announcement, the minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya per person is Rs. 220. However, based on different commodities, the rates vary as follows: wheat Rs. 220, barley Rs. 450, dates Rs. 1,650, raisins Rs. 2,500, and dried grapes (Munqqa) Rs. 5,000.
Dr. Naeemi urged affluent individuals to pay their Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya according to their financial capacity, instead of relying on the minimum wheat-based amount. He emphasized that Sadqa-e-Fitr is obligatory for every Muslim, slave or free, male or female, young or old, who possesses the means. He also encouraged people to pay in accordance with their financial standing so that a larger number of underprivileged individuals can benefit.
Residents of provinces other than Punjab should calculate their Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya based on the local prices of the respective commodities.
The prescribed weight for different items is as follows: wheat half Sa'a (approximately 2 kg), barley, dates, and dried grapes one Sa'a (approximately 4 kg).
For those compensating for 30 missed fasts (Fidya), the total amount is: wheat Rs. 6,600, barley: Rs. 13,500, dates Rs. 49,500,raisins Rs. 75,000, and dried grapes (Munqqa): Rs. 150,000.
Dr. Naeemi further clarified that for those who intentionally break a fast, the Kaffara (atonement) is either fasting for 60 consecutive days or feeding 60 needy individuals two meals a day. Additionally, individuals who consume government-subsidized wheat flour can also pay Rs. 160 as Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fidya, he added.
The CII Chairman advised faithful to fulfill their Sadqa-e-Fitr obligations before Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure that those in need can celebrate the festival with ease.
