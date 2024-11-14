Open Menu

CII Chairman Appeals For Special Rain Prayer Amid Harsh Weather Conditions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 07:46 PM

CII chairman appeals for special rain prayer amid harsh weather conditions

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday called upon the public to offer the prayer for rain ‘Salat al-Istisqa’ in light of the current severe weather conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday called upon the public to offer the prayer for rain ‘Salat al-Istisqa’ in light of the current severe weather conditions.

In a statement, Naeemi urged Muslims to gather after Friday prayers to collectively seek divine intervention for relief from the ongoing smog and extreme weather.

"Given the difficulties caused by the current climate conditions, I appeal to everyone to perform this special prayer and ask Allah to bless us with rain to clear the smog and alleviate these hardships," he maintained.

