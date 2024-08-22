CII Chairman Appreciates Removal Of Certain Portions In Mubarak Sani Case Verdicts
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday lauded the removal of all certain portions in the Mubarak Sani case verdicts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday lauded the removal of all certain portions in the Mubarak Sani case verdicts.
In a statement, Dr Raghib expressed that the court's decision aligns with the principled stance of the Muslim Ummah on Shariah and legal matters, bringing satisfaction to the community.
He also extended his appreciation to the honorable court, particularly the Chief Justice of Pakistan, for revising the decision in light of the council's recommendations and the demands of religious scholars from various schools of thought.
It is noteworthy that the judicial proceedings were conducted under the special directives of the prime minister, with the involvement of all concerned parties. The suggestions put forth by religious scholars played a crucial role in addressing the concerns of the Muslim community, especially within religious circles.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister7 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case7 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner7 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui7 hours ago