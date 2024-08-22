Open Menu

CII Chairman Appreciates Removal Of Certain Portions In Mubarak Sani Case Verdicts

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday lauded the removal of all certain portions in the Mubarak Sani case verdicts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday lauded the removal of all certain portions in the Mubarak Sani case verdicts.

In a statement, Dr Raghib expressed that the court's decision aligns with the principled stance of the Muslim Ummah on Shariah and legal matters, bringing satisfaction to the community.

He also extended his appreciation to the honorable court, particularly the Chief Justice of Pakistan, for revising the decision in light of the council's recommendations and the demands of religious scholars from various schools of thought.

It is noteworthy that the judicial proceedings were conducted under the special directives of the prime minister, with the involvement of all concerned parties. The suggestions put forth by religious scholars played a crucial role in addressing the concerns of the Muslim community, especially within religious circles.

