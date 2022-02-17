UrduPoint.com

CII Chairman Asks Ulema To Denounce Lynching Incidents In Friday Sermons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Thursday urged the Ulema and Mashaikh to denounce the lynching incidents of Khanewal and Faisalabad in their Friday sermons.

Dr Ayaz, in a statement, said taking law in one's hand was against the spirit of Shariah and the Constitution. The religious scholars should highlight the true teachings of islam that insisted on tolerance and co-existence, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

>