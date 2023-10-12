Open Menu

CII Chairman Calls For Broader Perspective On Underage Marriages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Thursday said after extensive discussions on underage marriage, the council had suggested that it should not be solely considered a religious matter.

Addressing the second day of a conference to eliminate the menace of child marriage, organized by National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in connection with International Day of the Girl Child, he emphasized the need for a broader societal and cultural perspective on underage marriages.

Dr. Qibla also highlighted that the gateway to interpretation (Ijtihad) in social matters should always remain open.

He stressed the need for significant changes in the prevalent marriage customs in Pakistan, suggesting that revisions to marriage certificates were essential.

Minister for Social Welfare Gilgit-Baltistan, Dilshad Banu, also addressed the conference and said in Pakistan, young girls in rural areas were often subjected to early marriages, emphasizing the necessity of discussing and counseling on underage marriages in rural communities.

She emphasized the importance of involving religious scholars in addressing this issue, highlighting their potential role in shaping people's mindsets.

