UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CII Chairman Condoles The Demise Of Maulana Sialvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:18 PM

CII chairman condoles the demise of Maulana Sialvi

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Friday expressed his heartfelt dismay and profound grief over the sad demise of Allama Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, a member of the council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Friday expressed his heartfelt dismay and profound grief over the sad demise of Allama Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, a member of the council.

In his condolence message, Dr Qibla termed the demise of Sialvi as national loss and lauded the services of deceased in ensuring the correct publishing of the Holy Quran.

He said CII has arranged Dua ceremony for Late Maulana Sialvi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ittehad Tanzeemat e Madaris President Dr Abdur Razzaq Sikandar has paid rich tribute to Maulana Sialvi.

In his separate condolence message, Dr Sikandar said the services of Maulana Sialvi would be remembered for a long.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Related Topics

Family CII Sad

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

1 hour ago

Russian Citizens Must Avoid Visiting Minneapolis A ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Down on Friday, But En ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to hold transparent accountability ..

3 minutes ago

Committees formed to implement ban on paddy cultiv ..

3 minutes ago

ACLU Urges National Guard, Police in Minneapolis t ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.