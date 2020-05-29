CII chairman condoles the demise of Maulana Sialvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Friday expressed his heartfelt dismay and profound grief over the sad demise of Allama Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, a member of the council

In his condolence message, Dr Qibla termed the demise of Sialvi as national loss and lauded the services of deceased in ensuring the correct publishing of the Holy Quran.

He said CII has arranged Dua ceremony for Late Maulana Sialvi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ittehad Tanzeemat e Madaris President Dr Abdur Razzaq Sikandar has paid rich tribute to Maulana Sialvi.

In his separate condolence message, Dr Sikandar said the services of Maulana Sialvi would be remembered for a long.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.