- Home
- Pakistan
- CII chairman declares altering defined gender un-Islamic, calls for medical interventions for inters ..
CII Chairman Declares Altering Defined Gender Un-Islamic, Calls For Medical Interventions For Intersex Cases
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi has emphasized that altering one’s clearly defined gender is impermissible in Islam.
Addressing an awareness session focusing on gender determination for intersex individuals, he said, in cases of gender ambiguity, islam permits medical intervention to ascertain and assign the appropriate gender.
The CII, in collaboration with the Birth Defect Foundation, recently hosted an awareness session, bringing together medical experts and religious scholars to address the issue.
Dr. Raghib, emphasizing the Islamic viewpoint on gender determination, criticized the use of the term ‘transgender’ as misleading, arguing that it conflates those with psychological conditions and those with congenital anomalies. He stressed that individuals with congenital defects should be referred to as ‘intersex’, while Islam does not recognize self-perceived gender identities.
Dr. Raghib further explained that Islam regards gender as a divinely determined characteristic at birth, and self-identification contrary to one’s biological sex is both un-Islamic and a psychological disorder requiring treatment.
During the session, Dr. Afzal Sheikh, Chief Surgeon of the Birth Defect Foundation, provided an in-depth briefing on medical perspectives regarding intersex conditions. He explained that biologically, every individual is either male or female. In cases where congenital abnormalities result in ambiguous sexual characteristics, medical evaluation can identify the dominant gender. Furthermore, he said surgical interventions can be performed to assign the predominant gender based on the individual’s physiological traits.
Dr. Ansar Javed, Chairman of the Birth Defect Foundation, alongside Head of the Health Centre, Tahira Javed Chaudhry, elaborated on congenital abnormalities and clarified the distinction between transgender individuals and intersex persons.
They noted that transgender individuals are typically born with no physical anomalies but may experience a psychological condition called gender dysphoria, where they identify as the opposite gender. In contrast, they said intersex individuals are born with physical anomalies requiring medical or surgical treatment.
Prominent religious scholars, including Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, and Dr. Qibla Ayaz, former Chairman of the CII, also shared their insights. Other participants included Mufti Zameer Ahmad Sajid, Maulana Tanveer Ahmad Alvi, Dr. Inamullah, Dr. Ghulam Dastgir Shaheen, and Mufti Ghulam Majid.
The session concluded with a call for establishing dedicated rehabilitation centers in major cities for individuals with gender dysphoria and congenital anomalies. It emphasized that such individuals should neither be ostracized nor subjected to violence. Instead, strict laws should ensure their inclusion in families and access to medical care. Parents were urged to play a supportive role in their treatment.
The participants also highlighted the need for nationwide awareness campaigns to educate the public on the medical and Islamic perspectives on gender and intersex conditions. They underscored the importance of distinguishing between biological sex and gender identity and aligning societal practices with Islamic teachings, which prohibit imitating the opposite gender.
/778
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, son found dead in New Afzalabad Haripur2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker, NA staff condole with NA speaker on sister's demise2 minutes ago
-
Measures under way to solve people's problems: minister12 minutes ago
-
Founder of PTI has no future: Attaullah Tarar22 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan: A historic gem of Islamic heritage, a growing partner for Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Maulana condoles demise of NA speaker's sister32 minutes ago
-
From Algebra to Astronomy: Uzbek pioneering scientists shaped global knowledge32 minutes ago
-
Call for showcasing buddhist stupas for economic gains32 minutes ago
-
8 more booked over false posts on social media42 minutes ago
-
CM, Italian delegation discuss trade, education, culture42 minutes ago
-
Cold winds forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary attends school's annual ceremony52 minutes ago