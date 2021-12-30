UrduPoint.com

CII Chairman Declares Paigham E Pakistan Document As Giant Step Forward

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 12:20 AM

CII Chairman declares Paigham e Pakistan document as giant step forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said that on the recommendations of CII, the tabling of the copy of Paigham e Pakistan document in the Senate and National Assembly was giant step forward.

He thanked Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan for the initiative.

Dr Qibla recalled that CII, in its session of December 20, held after the Sialkot tragedy, had stressed that the discouragement of violence and the tendency to take the law into one's own hands in the country was possible only if unanimously approved Paigham e Pakistan document.

He said that it could also be ratified by the parliament, besides enacting necessary legislation in that regard.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz also gave a detailed briefing to Babar Awan on the Paigham e Pakistan narrative and expressed his gratitude that formal steps have been taken for getting parliamentary support.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz hoped that through those measures, a new and peaceful face of Pakistan would emerge and the misuse of the sacred name of religion would be impeded.

The CII Chairman expressed his gratitude for the continuous consultation with the Council on legislative matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Babar Awan Parliament Sialkot December CII

Recent Stories

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

2 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week i ..

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up ..

5 minutes ago
 Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel res ..

Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel restriction from 7 countries

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.