CII Chairman declares Paigham e Pakistan document as giant step forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday said that on the recommendations of CII, the tabling of the copy of Paigham e Pakistan document in the Senate and National Assembly was giant step forward.

He thanked Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan for the initiative.

Dr Qibla recalled that CII, in its session of December 20, held after the Sialkot tragedy, had stressed that the discouragement of violence and the tendency to take the law into one's own hands in the country was possible only if unanimously approved Paigham e Pakistan document.

He said that it could also be ratified by the parliament, besides enacting necessary legislation in that regard.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz also gave a detailed briefing to Babar Awan on the Paigham e Pakistan narrative and expressed his gratitude that formal steps have been taken for getting parliamentary support.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz hoped that through those measures, a new and peaceful face of Pakistan would emerge and the misuse of the sacred name of religion would be impeded.

The CII Chairman expressed his gratitude for the continuous consultation with the Council on legislative matters.