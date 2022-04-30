CII chairman for action against culprits violated sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Saturday expressing grief on the sad incident of Masjid-e-Nabavi said the agitators had shown disrespect to the mausoleum of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Saturday expressing grief on the sad incident of Masjid-e-Nabavi said the agitators had shown disrespect to the mausoleum of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He, in a statement, said the people from all walks of life had condemned it in the strongest terms because this unfortunate incident had hurt the feelings of all faithful.

He said it was against the moral ethics to speak loudly in the court of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Violating sanctity, chanting slogans and rioting in the premises of Masjid-e-Nabvi was an unpardonable act, he said adding the government should use all available resources to punish the culprits allegedly involved in this heinous crime.

Dr Qibla said as a nation, we should feel ashamed of taking the differences to an extent where sanctity of the Prophet's mausoleum was not even taken into account.

He urged the political parties to promote the culture of respect and tolerance. The political differences should not be escalated to an extent that people start quarreling with each other in the mosques and streets, he added.

He said the CII had always condemned the blasphemy, hatred, violence, lawlessness and desecration of Islamic rites and sanctities in their all forms and recommended practical measures to counteract them.

He said Muslims had condemned all acts of desecration pertaining to islam, Holy Prophet and Holy Quran especially by non-Muslims in Western countries at the governmental and public levels besides urging the United Nations for legislation to eradicate Islamophobia.

The desecration of the Holy Prophet's Mosque by the Muslims was a more heinous and dangerous trend than Western Islamophobia, he said adding it was the responsibility of the Muslim leaders counter it through all possible means.

He said in the present circumstances, we needed a new political charter in which all political parties should agree on the pattern of Paigham-e-Pakistan that political differences should be used for nation building and development instead of creating hatred and intolerance among the people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said there would be no compromise on the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain at all costs.

Condemning the indecent behavior of Pakistani expatriates affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a video message, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) said the way Masjid-e-Nabvi's privilege was breached, it was not happened in the Islamic history of 100 years.

He said the most pitiable thing was that those who were ignited to create the mess in Masjid-e-Nabvi either they were laborers or pilgrims from Pakistan.

The Saudi government was taking action against those allegedly involved in this disgraceful incident as per law of the land, he added.

He also proposed the Pakistan's state machinery to take action against the masterminds who were behind all this fuss in the Haramain Sharifain.

Appealing the Ulema and Mashaykh to protest against this un-Islamic and inhuman act, he said after returning from Saudi Arabia, the PUC along with it allied partners would draw a line of action to meet this issue of political intolerance.