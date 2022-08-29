CII chairman for paying Zakat in advance to help flood-affected people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Monday urged the people to pay Zakat in advance to help the flood-affected people.

He, in a statement, said they should help them in every possible way such as; charity, donation and alms at this hour of trials and tribulations.

Dr Qibla said the nation was currently facing the most difficult situation and it was our religious and national obligation to help the marooned-people displaced by the flash floods across the country.

At this hour of difficulty, the government, political parties and all organizations should forget their group, political, religious and linguistic differences and work for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in a systematic manner, he added.

He said the Pakistani nation had never left its suffering brothers alone in the national emergency. In this regard, the people should provide all possible assistance to our countrymen, he maintained.