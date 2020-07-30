UrduPoint.com
CII Chairman For Sustainable Mechanism To Eradicate Polio From Pakistan, Afghanistan

Thu 30th July 2020

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Thursday said Pakistan and Afghanistan should adopt a sustainable mechanism to eradicate polio from this part of the region

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was a dire need to undertake joint efforts to wipe out the polio disease from the region.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some parts of Balochistan, he said we need to remove reservations of the parents with the help of Ulema and scholars regarding administering polio drops and vaccination to the children of below five years age.

To a question about hindrance being faced by polio workers in some remote areas, he said there had been a wrong perception among the parents of less privilege parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that polio drops were being used for controlling the birth ratio in Pakistan.

The chairman said the government with the assistance of Ulema and local head of tribes could address this issue during polio campaign.

He said a comprehensive drive would continue in all provinces of the country to protect children from the crippling disease.

